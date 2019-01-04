Highly Anticipated Huawei Y9 2019 to be an Amazon Exclusive

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, January 4, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Huawei Consumer Business Group, India today announced that its latest offering- the highly anticipated Huawei Y9 2019 will be available exclusively on amazon.in. Recognised globally as an 'Entry-level Flagship Phone', Huawei Y9 2019 has a simplistic yet stylish design, and is an innovative high-tech product tailored for millennials. Huawei Y9 2019 is equipped with a massive battery and will feature the new generation Huawei FullView Display, offering a higher screen to body ratio, allowing users to view their favourite movies and play their favourite games with a cinema like experience.Having associated with Amazon India previously for its leading range of devices, Huawei has received accolades by Amazon for record breaking sales. This association will further allow Huawei to provide a superior experience to several customers across India.The Huawei Y9 2019 is an amalgamation of impressive and stunning hardware and software integration. Customers can buy this latest feature-rich smartphone from Huawei exclusively on Amazon.in.About Huawei Consumer BG Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries, and are used by a third of the world's population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.For more information, please visit: https://consumer.huawei.com/en/ PWRPWR