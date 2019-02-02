Highway eatery's security guard killed in Phagwara

Phagwara, Feb 2 (PTI) A private security guard of a popular roadside eatery was allegedly killed by five unidentified persons, the police said Saturday.The assailants also decamped with Rs 12,000 cash looted from the eatery, Phagwara Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandeep Singh Gill said.The victim, Avtar Singh (48) was a resident of village Kukkar Pind in Jalandahar district and worked at the eatery on Phagwara-Jalandhar National Highway, around 12 km from here. "Five unidentified miscreants barged into the restaurant after midnight, looted Rs 12,000 from the counter, murdered the guard and fled away," said Gill.We are investigated whether the guard was beaten to death or strangulated, he added."The victim was found tied up and the post-mortem examination report would reveal the cause of death," he said further. PTI COR CHS RHL