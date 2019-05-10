Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma are engaged

Los Angeles, May 10 (PTI) Former Disney star Hilary Duff and singer-songwriter Matthew Koma are engaged. The couple shared the news on their official social media accounts. "He asked me to be his wife," Duff wrote on Instagram alongside two pictures in which she is flaunting her ring. "I asked my best friend to marry me... @hilaryduff," Koma captioned the same photographs on his Instagram page. The couple started dating in early 2017. They briefly broke up in March, but rekindled their romance in September 2017.In June 2018, Duff announced that she and the musician were expecting their first child together. She gave birth to their daughter, Banks Violet Bair, in October.Duff was previously married to retired professional hockey player Mike Comrie. They share a seven-year-old son, Luca. PTI SHDSHD