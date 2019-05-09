Hilary Swank to star in Netflix series 'Away'

Los Angeles, May 9 (PTI) Oscar winner Hilary Swank will be starring in Netflix's upcoming space drama series "Away".The 44-year-old actor will play Emma Green, an American astronaut who must leave her husband and teenage daughter behind to command an international space crew embarking upon a treacherous mission. Jessica Goldberg will serve as showrunner and writer for the 10-episode series, the streaming giant said in a statement.Ed Zwick will direct the first episode which will be penned by Andrew Hinderaker.The series, which hails from Universal Television, True Jack Productions, and 6th & Idaho, will be executive produced by Goldberg, Zwick, Hinderaker, Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Michelle Lee and Jeni Mulein. Jason Katims will also serve as writer and executive producer. PTI RB RBRB
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today