Hilary Swank to star in Netflix series 'Away'

Los Angeles, May 9 (PTI) Oscar winner Hilary Swank will be starring in Netflix's upcoming space drama series "Away".The 44-year-old actor will play Emma Green, an American astronaut who must leave her husband and teenage daughter behind to command an international space crew embarking upon a treacherous mission. Jessica Goldberg will serve as showrunner and writer for the 10-episode series, the streaming giant said in a statement.Ed Zwick will direct the first episode which will be penned by Andrew Hinderaker.The series, which hails from Universal Television, True Jack Productions, and 6th & Idaho, will be executive produced by Goldberg, Zwick, Hinderaker, Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Michelle Lee and Jeni Mulein. Jason Katims will also serve as writer and executive producer. PTI RB RBRB