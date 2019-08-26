Himachal assembly adjourned after paying homage to Jaitley

Shimla, Aug 26 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh assembly was adjourned for the day on Monday after paying tributes to former Union finance minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away two days ago. "The nation has lost its great leader," Speaker Rajiv Bindal said before adjourning the House for the day. A two-minute silence was also observed before the adjournment. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Jaitley was not only a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party, but also a national leader. Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, CPI(M) MLA Rakesh Singha, former state Congress president Sukhvinder Sukhu, Education and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj and Industries Minister Bikram Singh also paid homage to Jaitley. The senior BJP leader died at the AIIMS, New Delhi, on Saturday. He was admitted to the hospital on August 9 following complaint of breathing difficulty. Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi with full State honours on Sunday as scores of admirers, BJP workers and top leaders from across the political spectrum paid their last respects. PTI DJIHMB