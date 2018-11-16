Himachal CM announces scholarships to 20 topper students of orphanages in state

Shimla, Nov 16 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will provide a one time scholarship of Rs 10,000 each to 20 toppers of class 8 to 12 living in orphanages in the state, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Friday.The scholarships will be provided to 10 boys and as many girls who will top class 8 to 12 annual examinations in joint merit list of Bal Ashrams or Bal Grah in the state, he said.The scholarships would be provided under the Mukhya Mantri Bal Uddhar Yojana.Thakur made the announcement at a state-level closing ceremony of sports and cultural meet for children living in orphanages organised by the Directorate of Women and Child Development Department at Balika Ashram in Tutikandi here on Friday. He said the state government would provide all possible help to ensure that the students of the orphanages get better education and they become able to earn their livelihood. The state has 48 registered orphanages in the state out of which 11 are being run by the Himachal government, he said.He said all the 1,500 students living in these institutions would be provided warm jackets by December 15. He distributed prizes to the children who excelled in various sports and cultural events.Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj thanked the CM for starting Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) taxi service from Ridka village, near this ashram to CTO in Shimla. PTI DJI DPB