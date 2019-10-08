Himachal CM asks people to fight against drug abuse on Dussehra

Shimla, Oct 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday urged people of the state to kill the demon of drug abuse on Dussehra.Thakur burnt the effigies of Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakarna at the famous Jakhu temple here.Participating as the chief guest at the event, he urged people to work collectively to kill the demon of drug abuse.While interacting with the media on the occasion, he said that Dussehra festival signifies the victory of good over evil and truth over false. The Dussehra festival inspires us to follow the path of dharma (righteousness) and truth, he added.Thakur laid foundation stone of Nav Grah Mandir to be constructed at a cost of Rs 15 lakh and also inaugurated a museum at Jakhu temple complex. PTI DJI DPBDPB