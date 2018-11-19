Himachal CM asks youths to stay away from drugs

Nahan (HP), Nov 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur appealed to youths on Monday to stay away from drugs and make their life worthwhile. He said drugs of any kind lead to destruction of life and to curb this menace, the state government has undertaken various campaigns. These campaigns would help in fighting against drugs in order to save the youth from this social vice, the chief minister said. Thakur was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the mini secretariat building constructed at a cost of Rs. 6.77 crore at Sangrah in Sirmaur district. He said a meeting of chief ministers of four states was held in Chandigarh to chalk out the joint strategy to fight against drug abuse. Thakur said Rs 183 crore was being spent under various projects for the improvement of roads in Renuka constituency so as to provide better facilities to the people. He said the mini secretariat would ensure various services under one roof. The chief minister said his government has introduced 30 new schemes in the budget and implementation of these schemes has already been started to ensure better facilities at the doorsteps of people of rural areas. He said that development was a continuous process and the state government had "created a history" by getting sanctioned developmental projects worth Rs 9,000 crore for the state during the tenure of "only 10 months" which would further intensify the pace of development in the state. Earlier, the chief minister laid the foundation stone of a double-lane bridge constructed at the cost of Rs. 14.27 crore over the Renuka Ji Giri river at Nahan-Dadahu-Haripurdhar road. Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rajeev Bindal, MLAs Sukh Ram Chaudhary, Suresh Kashyap and Vinay Kumar, Agriculture Marketing Board vice chairman Baldev Bhandari, State Civil Supplies Corporation vice chairman Baldev Tomar, SC/ST Corporation former vice chairman Balbir Chauhan, BJP Mandal President Pratap Tomar, Sirmour Deputy Commissioner Lalit Jain, SP Rohit Malpani were among the dignitaries were present on the occasion. PTI CORR CK