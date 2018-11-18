Himachal CM invites industry to explore investment opportunities in state

Shimla, Nov 18 (PTI) Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Sunday invited the industry to explore investment opportunities in the state. The chief minister during a meeting with Indian Industries Association (IIA) at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh highlighted industry-friendly environment and various incentives being offered to investors, an official release said. Thakur held discussions with the officer bearers of the association regarding inviting industrial investment in Himachal Pradesh, it added. PTI DJI PTI MR