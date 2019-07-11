Himachal CM meets ambassadors of 50 nations to attract investment

Shimla, Jul 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur held a meeting with ambassadors of 50 nations in New Delhi to attract investments for the state, an official spokesperson said Thursday. The meeting was held on Wednesday evening to attract investors to Global Investors Meet to be held in Dharamshala on November 7 and 8, he added. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan was also present on the occasion. The ambassadors were detailed about the possibilities of investment in various sectors, the spokesperson said, adding that the state government also urged them to motivate and coordinate entrepreneurs, investors and trade unions of their countries for investing in sectors of their choice in Himachal Pradesh. The Union Ministry of External Affairs would play the role of facilitator for the proposed global investors meet, Muraleedharan said on the occasion. Thakur said, "Himachal offers better infrastructure, investor friendly and peaceful environment and liberal policies of the state government to the global investors." He urged the ambassadors of various countries present on the occasion to extend state government's invitation to entrepreneurs of their respective countries to attend the investors meet. Industries Minister Bikram Singh,Chief Secretary BK Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Manoj Kumar, and Members of Parlaiment from the state -- Ram Swaroop Sharma, Kishan Kapoor and Suresh Kashyap -- were also present on the occasion. Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur also attended the dinner and assured every possible assistance to the state government for organising the global investors meet successfully. PTI DJI RVKRVK