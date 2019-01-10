Himachal CM meets top industrialists, invites them to invest in state

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Seeking to attract investment in the state, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday met top industrialists from leading industrial houses in sectors like tourism and hospitality, renewable energy, healthcare, manufacturing and engineering goods, education, skill development and food processing.The meeting was facilitated by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), which is the national partner for the global investor's meet being held in June at Dharamshala.The chief minister informed the industrialists about the investor friendly policies of state government. He said the state has a peaceful atmosphere, good law and order conditions and speedy approval according mechanism evolved by industries department.He welcomed the investors to the state and assured them of providing all possible assistance with respect to land availability, good power supply and speedy approvals. He requested them to send project proposals at the earliest and invited them to attend global investors meet at Dharamshala in June, 2019.Jai Ram Thakur also held fruitful discussions with investors regarding improving and further strengthening of industrialisation in the state.The chief minister also apprised the investors that the state is working upon making new policies to facilitate investors besides liberalizing the existing ones.The investors assured the chief minister that they will come up with concrete proposals and investable projects soon. They also gave valuable inputs during the meeting.After the meeting, he disclosed that most of the investors showed keen interest in skill development sector and solar energy besides medical equipment manufacturers especially heart valves.Among those who met the chief minister were chairman, Hero Corporate Services, S K Munjal; whole time director, Munjal Auto Industries, Anuj Munjal; chairman, JBM group, S K Arya; chairman, Radisson Group K B Kachru; chairman, Hindustan Power Projects, Ratul Puri; chairman, Pawanhans Ltd, B P Sharma; chairperson, Bird Group Radha Bhatia; chairman, Ananda Dairy, R S Dixit; and director, Indian Sub Continent India Medtronic, Amit K Singh. PTI SKC MKJ