Himachal constable exam impersonation: All accused produced in court

Dharamshala, Aug 16 (PTI) Twenty-one people have been produced at a Dharamshala court on Friday in connection with the impersonation case in the Himachal Pradesh police constables' recruitment exam, police said. The accused were produced in the court of judicial magistrate, which granted police custody of eight accused till next Tuesday and sent the others to 14 days of judicial custody, Kangra Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan said. One accused is in police custody till Monday and two more are already in custody till Tuesday, the SP said. The Himachal Pradesh government has cancelled the written test, which was held on Sunday, after a number of youths were arrested for allegedly impersonating as candidates. Over 39,000 candidates had appeared in the examination for a total of 1,063 vacancies. A new date will be announced soon, an official had said. PTI CORRHMB