Himachal cops arrest man in drug case after 11 years

Shimla, Aug 15 (PTI) A man was arrested on Thursday from neighbouring Haryana after a long hunt of 11 years in a drug smuggling case, an official of the Himachal Pradesh Police said. Baljeet was arrested from Bhatgaon village in Sonepat district on August 15, Superintendent of Police (Kullu) Gaurav Singh said. The accused would be produced before a special court in Kullu, the SP said. Baljeet was declared a proclaimed offender in the case registered on November 7, 2008, under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Banjar police station for smuggling 1.405 kg of charas, the officer added. PTI DJI MAZ MAZ RDKRDK