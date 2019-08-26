Himachal Disaster Management Authority donates prize money to CM's Relief Fund

Shimla, Aug 26 (PTI) The Himachal Disaster Management Authority (HDMA) has donated Rs 2.5 lakh prize amount received under Civil Services Award-2019 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, an official said on Monday.Principal Secretary, Revenue Onkar Chand Sharma presented the cheque of the prize money to Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here Monday, he added.The prize was won jointly by the HDMA and the District Disaster Management Authorities of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts on the Independence Day under Civil Services Award-2019 for their commendable work. PTI DJI RHL