Himachal: Fresh snowfall in higher reaches

/RShimla, Mar 11 (PTI) The higher reaches, including Kufri and Manali, of Himachal Pradesh witnessed a fresh bout of snowfall, while light rains occurred in other parts of the state on Monday.Kufri in Shimla district received 2.5 cm of snowfall, Manali in Kullu district got 3 cm, whereas Kalpa in Kinnaur district received 5 cm, the MeT centre at Shimla said.Several parts of the state including Shimla witnessed light rains, the weatherman said. PTI DJI MAZ GVS

