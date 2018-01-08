Himachal govt to make prescribing generic drugs compulsory

Dharamshala, Jan 8 (PTI) The new BJP government in Himachal Pradesh plans to make it compulsory for doctors of all hospitals in the state to prescribe generic drugs to patients, Health Minister Vipin Parmar said today.

"The government of Himachal Pradesh shall soon bring out a law to make prescription of generic medicines compulsory in all the hospitals of the state," Parmar told a delegation of the Indian Medical Association at Nanao village near here.

"Himachal will become the first state to bring out such a bill," he said.

He said it is a priority of the Himachal government to provide qualitative and best medical facilities to the people.

He said doctors have been instructed to prescribe generic drugs and those medicines, which are available free at the hospitals.

He said if a doctor prescribes drugs other than generic, he will have to write his reasons on the prescription too.

