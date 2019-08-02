Himachal govt to seek suggestions on FB about road safety

Shimla, Aug 2 (PTI) A Facebook page will soon be launched by the Himachal Pradesh government to invite suggestions from the public on road safety, an official said on Friday. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur will formally launch the Facebook page at the historic Ridge Maidan in Shimla on Sunday, Transport Director J M Pathania said. The official said the transport department had planned to make road safety a continuous campaign to sensitise the public. He said the decision was taken after the bus accident in Banjar town of Kullu district in June, in which over 40 people lost their lives. "As many as 1,200 people lose their lives (in the state) on an average every year in about 3,000 road accidents," the transport director said, adding that 95 per cent of those occur due to human error. A marathon for road-safety awareness would also be held here on Sunday. Transport Minister Govind Singh Thakur will flag off the run from the Ridge Maidan at 7.30 am, the official added. PTI DJIHMB