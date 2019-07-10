Himachal govt woos investors; 3 pvt cos ink pacts to invest Rs 1,000 cr

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh government signed agreements to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore with three private firms here at the Global Investors Meet in the presence of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. Thakur and Industries Minister Bikram Singh also had one-to-one meetings with 18 prestigious industrial houses of the country to woo investors to the state. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with Ski Himalayas Ropeway, the only aviation company of the state. It will invest Rs 500 crore on ropeways, ski resort, heli ski, heli taxi and heli safari projects, the government said in a statement. Ski Himalayas Ropeway has been formed by the entrepreneurs from Himachal Pradesh and is a joint venture with Swiss company Air Zermatt. Under this project, the company would develop ski resorts in places like Chanshal, Kullu-Manali and Lahaul-Spiti. It would also develop ski centre in Chanshal area of Shimla district. A MoU was also signed with Satya Developers for investment of Rs 300 crore in housing sector. The company would construct 700 to 1,000 houses for middle class people, it said. "Oyo India and South Asia Group offered for expansion of its chain of hotels in Himachal Pradesh with a view to provide more facilities to the tourists. The company has its hotel units in 36 towns of the state in which employment has been provided to around five thousand people. "During interaction with the Chief Minister, the Trans Metalite India Ltd offered to send its team to explore possibilities and providing technical expertise for the construction of proposed airport in Balh valley of Mandi district," the statement said. Munjal Auto Company also expressed keenness to invest in bottling water plant in the state, while Air One Aviation proposed to make drone technology available in agriculture, horticulture and other sectors, it said. Renew Power Ltd gave a proposal for investment of up to 200 MW in power sector, while Bright Start Corporation proposed to invest in information technology sector, it added. Thakur said the state government has set a target of attracting investment of Rs 85,000 crore and has signed MoUs for investment of Rs 22,000 crore so far. He said the state will organise its first Global Investors Meet at Dharamshala on November 7-8 this year and is reaching out to all possible investors within the country and abroad before it. PTI RSN RVKRVK