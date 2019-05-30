Himachal HC gets two new judges

Shimla, May 30 (PTI) Advocates Anoop Chitkara and Jyotsna Rewal Dua were Thursday sworn in as the judge and the additional judge, respectively, of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, an official said. They were administered the oath of office by Acting Chief Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary at a ceremony held in the high court. Justice Chitkara practised in the high court in 1990 across a wide spectrum of law. He focused in criminal law since 2000. More than 500 cases argued by him have been reported in various law journals. He remained as reference lawyer in the list of lawyers for Himachal Pradesh as well also to the US Citizenry Services, the Embassy of United States of America. He also appeared as Amicus Curiae in many cases in the high court. Justice Dua got enrolled as an advocate in the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh in December 1991 and practised law independently since then. She practised primarily in the Himachal Pradesh High Court. PTI DJI DPB