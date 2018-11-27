Himachal pavilion gets 'silver medal' at IITF, delhi

Shimla, Nov 27 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh pavilion has been awarded silver medal at the 38th India International Trade Fair held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, from November 14 to 27, an official spokesperson said here Tuesday.The award was presented to the state by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu on the closing day of the trade fair on Tuesday. This is for the first time that state pavilion has received an award for excellent display in the India International Trade Fair. Industries Minister Bikram Singh has congratulated the industries department for this achievement and expressed hope that it would go a long way in attracting more investment in the state during the global investor meet to be organised in June 2019.The traditional products like Kullu and Kinnauri shawls, Chamba Rumaal, Kangra and Thanka paintings and wooden and metal craft manufactured by the rural entrepreneurs were exhibited at the Himachal pavilion in the trade fair to promote rural enterprise this time, the spokesperson added. Besides, processed fruits prepared by the senior citizens of Nerwa in Shimla district and apple chips of Shimla's startup M/s Draplaz were also exhibited, he added.The Himachal pavilion was inaugurated on November 14 by Chief Secretary B K Agarwal. PTI DJI MKJ