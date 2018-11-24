Himachal Police to crackdown on those spreading rumours of terrorist movement

Dharamshala, Nov 24 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Police Saturday threatened to take action against those spreading rumours that suspected terrorists have entered the hill-state from Pathankot, Punjab, a senior official said.In a press note issued by Atul Fulzele DIG HP Police Northern Range, he said, "It appears that rumour mongers are spreading the news that 5 to 7 suspected terrorists have been seen travelling in a PathankotDharamshala passenger bus on 23 November.""It is being done to create panic among people of Himachal. HP Police is contemplating legal action against the persons who are spreading unconfirmed, unfounded and baseless news on social media," he added.The DIG said a notice was likely to be issued to web news portals who have published such news with false confirmation from security agencies. Fulzele clarified that they had no intelligence input regarding sneaking of suspected terrorist in the state via Pathankot. PTI CORR RHL