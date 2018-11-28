Himachal Pradesh becomes first state to implement ERSS

Shimla, Nov 28 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to implement the Emergency Response Support System as Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh launched ERSS number 112 for the state Wednesday. Under this system, all emergency numbers like 100 for police, 101 for fire, 102 for ambulance and disaster response have been integrated into one number '112'.Singh said the step will provide a single emergency response number across the country, providing 24 hours and 7 days a week "efficient" and "effective" response system which can receive inputs from various voice and data services like voice call, SMS, e-mail and panic buttons in public transport, to attend to citizens in distress. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion. The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) can also identify the location of persons in distress, connecting through voice or data, and immediate assistance will be provided to the affected. The home minister also launched the website of the ERSS. A documentary on the project was also screened on the occasion.Thakur said ERSS will help in optimum utilisation of manpower and prompt action on emergency calls. In addition to this, he said problems related to coordination will also be simplified. The BJP leader thanked the home minister for sanctioning an National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalion for the state, keeping in view the tough topography of the region. He also urged the minister to provide one more battalion of Mahila Vahini for the hill state. DGP S R Mardi said Rs 4.71 crore and 13 vehicles have been provided by the Centre for effective implementation of the project. PTI DJI SRY