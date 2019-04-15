Himachal Pradesh celebrates 72nd state day

Shimla, Apr 15 (PTI) The 72nd Himachal Day was celebrated with gaiety and fervour in the state on Monday.Governor Acharya Devvrat unfurled the national flag at an event on the historic Ridge maidan in Shimla to mark the day. He inspected an impressive parade led by Parade Commander Deputy Superintendent of Police Shakti Singh.Contingents of state police, home guards, NCC cadets, Bharat Scouts and Guides participated in the parade.Various other functions were also held at district and sub-divisional headquarters.Speaking in Shimla, the governor said it was a matter of great pride that the tiny hill-state developed rapidly after coming into existence on April 15, 1948 following the merger of 30 princely states.Difficult geographical conditions, inaccessible areas and other complexities could not affect the courage of the people, he said, adding that the honest and hard-working people took it to greater heights.The governor also expressed concern on the issue of drug addiction and said it's a serious threat to society.He asked people to work together and spread awareness against such social evils.He paid tributes to the freedom fighters and martyrs who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.A colourful cultural programme was presented by students and a small skit was also performed by the District Election Department to make people aware about the importance of voting.Chief Secretary B.K. Agarwal, Director General of Police S.R. Mardi, additional chief secretaries, secretaries, senior officers of the state government and other prominent people were present at the event. PTI DJI AD ABHABH