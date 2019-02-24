scorecardresearch
Himachal Pradesh gets slight relief from cold

Shimla, Feb 24 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh experienced slight relief from biting cold conditions as the minimum and the maximum temperatures increased by a few notches in most parts of the state on Sunday, the Meteorological (MeT) Department said.The minimum and the maximum temperatures increased by one to two degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours, the MeT Centre Shimla said. The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at Keylong at minus 7.2 degrees Celsius, it said. PTI DJI PTI KJ

