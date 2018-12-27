Himachal Pradesh like my home: PM in Dharamshala

Dharamshala (HP), Dec 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Himachal Pradesh was like his home and he had learnt a lot while travelling through the state. Addressing a 'jan abhaar' rally to celebrate one year of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, Modi said he felt great happiness seeing those he worked with become front line leaders. He described Himachal Pradesh as the land of brave soldiers who were ever ready to make supreme sacrifices at the border.Congratulating Thakur on completing one year as chief minister, Modi said, "Himachal Pradesh is like my home. I worked here for several years for the party's organisational work." PTI DJI NSD MINMIN