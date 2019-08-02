Himachal Pradesh puts district level administrators on alert over heavy rain forecast

Shimla, Aug 2 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government Friday directed all district level administrators to be on high alert following a forecast of heavy rains in the coming days, a state official said.The Meteorological Centre in Shimla forecast rains in the state till August 8. It also issued a yellow warning of heavy downpour for Sunday and Monday.Following the prediction, Additional Chief Secretary to CM, Shrikant Baldi directed district level administrators to be on alert to deal with any eventuality."There are chances of heavy rains in future. Deputy commissioners and superintendents of police may keep the field staff on alert to deal with any eventuality," he said.Light to heavy rains have lashed several places in Himachal Pradesh since Thursday, the Met Department said.Parts of Una, Hamirpur, Sirmaur and Bilaspur districts received heavy rains.Una received the highest of 230.2 mm rainfall since Thursday evening, followed by Paonta Sahib (88 mm), Nahan (36 mm), Naina Devi (30 mm), Shimla (25.4 mm), Kufri (24 mm) and Mandi (23 mm).The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius in both Una and Chamba, while the lowest temperature was recorded at 13.2 degrees Celsius in Keylong, the official said. The Met department issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, with 'yellow' indicating the least danger. PTI DJI IJT