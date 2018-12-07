Himachal Pradesh reels under intense cold, Lahaul-Spiti hits minus 10 deg C

Shimla, Dec 7 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh is reeling under intense cold following a fresh spell of snowfall with temperatures in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district hitting a low of nearly minus 10 degree Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.The mercury in Kinnaur district and tourist destination Manali has also dropped below the freezing point.Keylong, the administrative headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti district, has recorded the lowest temperature in the state at minus 9.9 degree Celsius between 5.30 pm Thursday and 8.30 am Friday, said Shimla Meteorological Department's director Manmohan Singh.The minimum temperature in Kalpa in Kinnaur district was recorded at minus 3.8 degree Celsius, he added.Manali in Kullu district recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.2 degree Celsius, whereas in state capital Shimla the mercury dropped to 4.7 degree Celsius.Kufri saw a minimum temperature 2 degree Celsius and Dalhousie was at 3.4 degree Celsius, the officials said.Higher reaches of the state including Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu districts received a fresh spell of snowfall on Thursday. Following the heavy snow, Rohtang Pass was closed for traffic, an official of the Lahaul-Spiti district said. About 10 cm snowfall was recorded in Rohtang Pass, 4 cm in Koksar, Sisu and Gondola, while Kalpa received 3 cm snowfall. PTI DJI SOMSOM