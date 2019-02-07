Himachal Pradesh speaker down with swine flu

Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) The Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Rajeev Bindal has tested positive for swine flu.At the end of the ongoing budget session proceedings on Thursday, Bindal informed the state Assembly that he has tested positive for H1N1 virus.Indira Gandhi Medical College's Senior Medical Superintendent informed him of the test reports, he told the Assembly.He advised due medical precautions to those who came in contact with him recently. PTI DJI AD AD SOMSOM