Himachal receives more snowfall this winter

By Dharmendra Joshi Shimla, Apr 1 (PTI) Most parts of Himachal Pradesh received several times more snowfall this winter compared to the last year, the Meteorological Department said.Farmers are joyous over more snowfall as it has been considered favourable for crops especially apple produce. It will ensure adequate inflow of water into several dams located in various parts of the state which will be helpful in providing uninterrupted power supply this summer not only in Himachal Pradesh but also in its adjoining states, including Punjab and Haryana, the experts said.According to the Met department, there will be no scarcity of potable water this summer due to accumulated snow on the mountain peaks.Shimla received six times more while Manali 12 times more snowfall during first three months of this year compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the Met Centre here said.Shimla received 122 cm snowfall between January 1 and March 31 this year whereas it had got just 20.8 cm during the corresponding period of the previous year, the Met centre said.Famous tourist spots Manali and Kothi in Kullu district witnessed 161 cm and 676 cm snowfall respectively this year whereas they had got just 13 cm and 118 snowfall respectively during the corresponding period of the previous year.Tribal districts of Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur also received several times more snowfall compared to last year. As per data provided by the Met Centre, Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong witnessed 397 cm snowfall from January 1 to March 31 this year whereas it had received just 86 cm snowfall during the corresponding period of the previous year, Singh added.Kinnaur's Kalpa got 400 cm during the first three months of this year, whereas it had witnessed just 97 cm snowfall during the same period last year, he added. PTI DJI PTI DPB