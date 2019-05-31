Himachal records season's hottest day; Una sizzles at 44.7 deg C

Shimla, May 31 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh experienced the hottest day of the summer season on Friday with Una recording the highest temperature of 44.7 degrees in the hilly state, the Meteorological Department said. May 31 is so far the hottest day of the season with highest temperature crossing the 44-degree mark in Una district, Shimla MeT Centre director Manmohan Singh said. The maximum temperatures across the state rose by 3-4 degrees Celsius on Friday with Una recording the highest temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius, he said. There is no sign of relief from the continuing heatwave as the weather will remain dry in the coming some days, the weatherman added. On Friday, The maximum temperature in Bilaspur was 42.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Hamirpur (41.3), Sundernagar (40.5), Mandi (40.1) and Kangra (39.9), the MeT office said. Even the places in high and mid hills of the state -- where tourists from various parts come to get relief from heatwave -- are reeling under scorching heat during the day. The maximum temperature in capital Shimla was 30.2 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the maximum temperature in tourist place Manali was 28.8 degrees Celsius, followed by Dalhousie (25.4), tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa (24.6), tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong (22.7) and Kufri 21.9 degrees Celsius on Friday, Singh said. PTI DJI CK