'Himachal to arrange special flights as Rohtang pass closed

Shimla, Nov 15 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government will soon arrange flights to the tribal areas as Rohtang Pass has been closed since November 15, Chief Secretary B K Agarwal said.He made the announcement while reviewing preparedness for the winter season.The chief secretary further stated that a central team would visit Himachal Pradesh later this month to assess on the spot damages in the state during the monsoon season. The team will visit Kullu, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra and Chamba districts on November 26 and 27 to assess damages due to clouds burst, flash floods and landslides during monsoon, he added.Agarwal held a video conference with deputy commissioners of all the 12 districts of the state to review the preparedness for winters.Stressing on improving communication system, especially in tribal and far-flung areas, he said the state government would provide VSAT and satellite phones to all the sub-divisional headquarters of the tribal districts and other district headquarters. PTI DJI DPB

