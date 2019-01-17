Himachal to get its 1st CoBRA training centre: Thakur

Dharamshala (HP), Jan 17 (PTI) BJP MP Anurag Thakur met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday and requested him to start work as soon as possible on a training centre of the CRPF's CoBRA unit in Himachal Pradesh. The Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a specialised unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The Centre has started its initiative to set up the CRPF's CoBRA training centre in 226 acres of land in Dehra assambly segment, Thakur said in a statement. It will be the first such training centre of the state, he said. Thakur requested the home minister to start the work on the project as soon as possible, the statement said. The training centre will also be available to other paramilitary forces. The state police personnel will not have to move to other states for various training. Dehra's selection is very good in geographical point of view because the area has the connectivity of both the national highways and the airport, Thakur added. PTI CORRHMB