Himachal witnesses good turnout in first two hours of polling

Shimla, May 19 (PTI) About 14 per cent turnout was recorded in the first two hours of polling on Sunday in four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh where five MLAs, including a state minister, are among 45 candidates in the fray.Polling began at 7 am in Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra. Nine out of total 608 votes were cast in polling station number 39 located at Central School Jakhu in Shimla by 7.15 am.EVM snags delayed voting at nine polling stations. Voting restarted after the nine faulty EVMs were replaced, a state election officer said.Web casting is successfully being done in 776 booths, he added. PTI DJI DVDV