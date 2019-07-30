Himachal youth arrested for circulating obscene video on social media

Shimla, July 30 (PTI) A 28-year-old youth has been arrested in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district for allegedly circulating an obscene video on social media, police said on Tuesday. A suspended BJP leader and an office-bearer of its youth wing, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), in Kullu district are purportedly seen in the video in a compromising position. A resident of Naagdhar village in Banjar tehsil, Guddu Sethi was arrested on Monday for circulating the video, said Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh. The youth was arrested in connection with the FIR registered under sections 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and 67 A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act at Banjar Police Station on Saturday after the woman seen in the video approached the police. Several persons are being interrogating in this connection, the SP said. The persons who shared the obscene video through WhatsApp are being interrogated, right from the source of the video, the SP said, adding WhatsApp Group administrators and members who condemned the video and did not share it further and those who accidentally shared it and deleted it immediately are not accused as protected by the law. PTI DJI INDIND