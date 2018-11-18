'Himachal youth clubs to plant 40 lakh saplings in 2019'

Shimla, Nov 17 (PTI) Youth clubs of the Himachal Pradesh government and Nehru Yuva Kendra will be involved in planting around 40 lakh saplings in the hill state next year.Presiding over a state-level meeting of Youth Advisory Committee here on Saturday, Sports Minister Govind Singh Thakur said that 8,000 youth clubs of the state would be associated with forestry activities in 2019.There are 5,000 youth clubs of Nehru Yuva Kendra and 3,000 of the Sports Department in the state, he said, adding that every youth club would be given the responsibility of planting 500 saplings to achieve the target of planting around 40 lakh saplings. PTI DJI DPB