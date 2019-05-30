Himachali kala jeera, Chulli oil registered under GI Act: CM

Shimla, May 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed happiness over the registration of Himachali kala jeera and Himachali Chulli Oil under the Geographical Indications (GIs) of Goods Act, 1999, an official spokesperson said. The chief minister congratulated Himachal Pradesh Science Technology and Environment Council Congratulations for this achievement.Thakur said this effort of the state government is going to benefit thousands of kala jeera and Chulli oil producers and will not only be helpful in preserving the traditional products but will further increase the market potential resulting in a boost for the economy of the region."Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to formulate a policy for the registration of Geographical Indications of Himachal Pradesh vide notification number STE-F (1)-6/2004 dated September 10, 2004," He added.Registration of Himachali kala jeera and Himachali Chulli oil under GI Act will prevent the unauthorised production as well as misuse of the name of Himachali kala jeera and Himachali Chulli oil, he said adding that unauthorised use and infringement of the registered Geographical Indication by producers other than those from the region of origin of these products can result in maximum of 3-year imprisonment and a fine of maximum of Rs 2,00,000 under the GI Act. PTI DJI MKJ