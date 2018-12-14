Himachal's Kufri, Dalhousie shivers, Lahaul-Spiti at minus 7.3 deg C

Shimla (HP), Dec 14 (PTI) The maximum temperature in Himachal Pradesh has gone up by up to two degree Celsius in the last 24 hours, but Keylong shivered at minus 7.3 degree Celsius, the Meteorological department said Friday.Tourist destinations Kufri in Shimla district and Dalhousie in Chamba district recorded a minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and 0.2 degree Celsius respectively, the Metrological Centre in Shimla reported.The minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 3.8 degree Celsius during the period, director of the Centre, Manmohan Singh, said.Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district and several other higher reaches of the state, including Kufri in Shimla and Kalpa in Kinnaur district, continued to receive snowfall for the third consecutive day.Keylong recorded 2 cm of snow, Kalpa 3 cm of snow and in Kufri 2 cm of snow was recorded in the last 24 hours. PTI DJI MAZ SOM