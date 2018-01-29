scorecardresearch
Himadri Speciality posts over 3-fold jump in Q3 Net at Rs 70cr

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Himadri Speciality Chemical today posted over three-fold jump in its standalone net profit at Rs 70.14 crore in the third quarter ended December 2017.

Its net profit stood at Rs 20.11 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

The companys total income increased to Rs 501.8 crore in the October-December period of the 2017-18 fiscal from Rs 393.36 crore in the year-ago period, the Kolkata-based company said in a regulatory filing.

The companys shares were trading 1.26 per cent lower at Rs 184.65 apiece on BSE today. PTI SVK SBT

