Himalaya Unveils its First-ever Brand Campaign - 'Khush Raho, Khushaal Raho'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, November 12, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Watch the equity film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5Kj13FDptIThe Himalaya Drug Company, India's leading Wellness company, today launched its first Brand campaign, - 'Khush Raho, Khushaal Raho' bringing to life its vision of 'Wellness in Every Home, Happiness in Every Heart'. Having earned the equity and trust of millions of consumers for the last eight decades, Himalaya remains committed to solving consumer problems through its herbal products backed by science and research. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/782936/Himalaya_Brand_Campaign.jpg )Mr. Philipe Haydon, CEO, The Himalaya Drug Company, said, "Herbal brands today are gaining preference, and consumers are increasingly considering herbal solutions as their first choice. With our range of over 500 herbal products, Himalaya continues to win hearts and offer well-being to consumers across all walks of life. We're extremely proud to unveil the first-ever brand film bringing to life the Vision of Brand Himalaya."Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Rajesh Krishnamurthy, Business Director - Consumer Products Division, The Himalaya Drug Company, said, "The genesis of the brand film is based on the key consumer insight that small problems seem big when we don't know how to solve them. The philosophy of our brand is to solve consumer problems through our wide range of herbal products and the campaign beautifully captures this. It's a moment of great pride for all of us as we seek to be an integral part of consumers' journey of Wellness and Happiness."The campaign has been conceptualized and executed by ad agency - Chapter Five. Mr. Prateek Srivastava, Founder, Chapter Five, said, "As a team, we are extremely excited about this campaign that essentially establishes the problem-solution equity of Himalaya. The different incidences captured in the brand film communicate the message of happiness and showcase how different products bring joy to people's lives and hearts. The film celebrates happiness through a happy song, happy situations, happy people, and a happy message."Campaign details: Title: Khush Raho, Khushaal RahoCreative Agency: Chapter Five, BangaloreProduction: Apostrophe FilmsMusic Director: Gulraj SinghDirector: Koushik SarkarAbout The Himalaya Drug Company: In 1930, a young visionary by the name of Mr. M. Manal foresaw the benefits of herbal remedies while riding through the forests of Burma. After diligently researching the science of the traditional field of Ayurveda, he decided to dedicate his life creating products that would improve millions of lives across the world. Today, with a history spanning more than eight decades in herbal research, Himalaya has positioned itself as a brand that cares about not only enriching people's lives but also the environment. With their 'head-to-heel' range of products, Himalaya aims to provide a holistic solution to everyday ailments that affect our bodies.Seeped in a legacy of researching nature, Himalaya has successfully been able to harness the science of Ayurveda through cutting-edge research to become a brand that is safe, gentle and trustworthy.Visit: www.himalayawellness.com