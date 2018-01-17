Himalayan art at upcoming Sothebys sale

New York, Jan 17 (PTI) A 13th century Tibetan thangka and an early 16th century Buddhist mandala, are among the unique pieces of art that will go under the hammer at an upcoming Himalayan Art sale by Sothebys here.

The sale scheduled to be held on March 22, will feature objet darts from the Richard R & Magdalena Ernst Collection of Himalayan Art.

Currently on view at the auction houses Zurich office, the collection comprises of an unrivaled compilation of paintings and sculptures created between the 12th and 18th centuries.

Tibetan art forms the heart of the collection. One of the works that stands out here is a thangka of four Arhats, that was procured from Kathmandu.

"The regions rich culture, spontaneous nature of creativity, and philosophical strength drew us in, and has kept us firmly engaged over the last fifty years.

"By sharing this collection with admirers in Zurich, New York, and beyond, we hope to spread the joys that collecting Southeast Asian Art has brought us with many others," Richard R and Magdalena Ernst said.

The collection has been created over a span of five decades.

Some of the highlights include a 13th century Tibetan thangka depicting Rinchen Zangpo.

Estimated at Rs 9.58 - 12.78 cr approx (1.5 - 2 million USD), the art work is one of the early Tibetan portrait paintings of a Lama to have survived, and is remarkable for its condition, color and quality.

A rare thangka depicting four Kagyu hierarchs dated circa 1225, estimated at Rs 5.1 - 7.67 cr approx (800 - 1,200,000 USD) is also part of the collection.

Other pieces include a mandala depicting Kalachakra and Vishvamata, and a thangka depicting two taklung lamas, both from Tibet.

"Marked by connoisseurship, taste and passion, the Ernst Collection of Himalayan Art is extraordinary in its depth and captivating in its beauty.

"The first dedicated auction of its kind in over 12 years, the auction promises to be a remarkable event in the field of Indian, Himalayan and Southeast Asian Art," Yamini Mehta, Senior Director, International Head of Indian and South Asian Art, said.

The auction will be preceded by an exhibition here between March 15 and March 21, during which the entire collection will be unveiled.