Himalayan Queen coach derails in Panipat; passengers safe

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) A coach of the Himalayan Queen derailed near Bhodwal Majri railway station on the Delhi-Ambala route in Panipat district of Haryana on Wednesday morning, Northern Railway officials said.No casualty was reported. There were no injuries to passengers.The train was on its way from Delhi to Kalka when the accident happened at 6:49 am. Railway officials have reached the spot.The train departed from the site without the affected coach at 8.01 am. PTI ASG ABHABH

