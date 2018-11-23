Himani Chamunda temple, Palampur ropeways to be developed for tourists: HP CM

Dharamshala (HP) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said Friday efforts would be made to develop Palampur in Kangra district as major attraction for tourists. "Work on Himani Chamunda andPalampur ropeways would be started soon so that they emerge as major attraction for tourists," Thakur said, addressing a public meeting at Nagri in Palampur. The chief minister said his government has ensured balanced and equitable development of all areas of the state with a special focus on development of those areas which have remained "neglected" so far. "Some of the opposition leaders are making much hue and cry about my Delhi visits. It is due to better coordination between the Centre and the state government that Himachal Pradesh succeeded to get developmental projects worth Rs 9,000 crore sanctioned from the Centre," Thakur said. The Chief Minister said that the Bindh Nala Drinking Water Scheme at Ghuggar to be completed at a cost of Rs. 25.08 crore, foundation stone of which was laid by him today would help in augmentation of 12 schemes and would benefit over 67000 population of 98 habitations of the area. The chief minister launched a slew of developmental initiatives Friday. Thakur announced that a car parking and Circuit House would be constructed in Palampur. He sanctioned water supply and irrigation schemes worth Rs 6.67 crore and Rs 9.34 crore, respectively, for the area and said they would be posed to NABARD for funding. During his visit, Thakur honoured family members of martyrs Ravi Kant, Sanjay Sharma, and Rakesh Kumar. The chief minister announced that a Chowk would be named after Sharma as a mark of respect to the martyr. Earlier, Thakur inaugurated a 30 meter-long double-lane bridge over Moul Khad constructed at a cost of Rs 4.47 crore. He also announced three tubewells for the area. The chief minister also inaugurated double-lane bridges over Undharu Nallah and Barthari Khad constructed at a cost of Rs 4.94 crore and Rs 3.67 crore, respectively. Former chief minister Shanta Kumar while addressing the gathering said it was due to the efforts of the present state government that work onHimani Chamunda ropeway would get started soon. State BJP Mahila Morcha president Indu Goswami welcomed the chief minister and detailed various developmental demands of the constituency. She also urged Thakur to develop Palampur from tourism point of view. PTI CORR CK