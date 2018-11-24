Himanshu Joshi's death a huge loss to literary world: U'khand CM

Dehradun, Nov 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Saturday expressed grief over the death of renowned journalist and litterateur Himanshu Joshi and said his demise was an "irreparable loss" to the literary world."Joshi's contribution to Hindi literature is immense. He wrote in almost all genres of literature including novels, short stories, poetry, memoirs and travelogues," Rawat said."His death is an irreparable loss to the literary world," he added.Joshi died in Delhi on Friday night at the age of 83.He hailed originally from Champawat district in Uttarakhand. PTI ALM RHL