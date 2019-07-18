Himanta Sarma holds meeting with Assam DCs, reviews flood-relief measures

Guwahati, Jul 18 (PTI) Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday directed all district deputy commissioners to reach out and provide assistance to flood-affected people on a war footing and assured the state government will provide financial assistance for it.During a meeting with all deputy commissioners via a video link, he directed them to organise at least five medical and veterinary camps per assembly constituency with an approved cost of Rs 1 lakh per medical camp and Rs 50,000 per veterinary camp.He asked them to ensure relief is provided to even those residing on the periphery of the areas hit by floods and are not able to reach relief camps, according to an official statement.The DCs are have told to ensure adequate food stock in flood-hit districts and subdivisional headquarters.The district administration heads are to ensure immediate transfer of Rs 3,800 (Rs 2,000 for purchase of utensils and Rs1,800 for cloths to the bank account of the head of each family staying in designated relief camps and also those marooned and living in camp-like situation, the statement said. PTI ESB AQS ABHABHABH