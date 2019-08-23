Himesh Reshammiya gives internet singing sensation Ranu Mondal her Bollywood break

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) Internet sensation Ranu Mondal, who became popular on social media after her video crooning legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's "Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai" at a railway platform went viral, is set to make a Bollywood debut as a playback singer. Mondal's video was shared on a Facebook page called 'BarpetaTown The place of peace' on July 28. The video has collected over four million till now. Music composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya has recorded a song titled "Teri Meri Kahani" with Mondal.He revealed that the song will feature in his upcoming film "Happy Hardy and Heer". "All your our dreams can come true if we have the courage to peruse them. A positive attitude can really make dreams come true. Thanks for all your love and support," the composer-singer captioned the video shot during his recording session with Ranu. "Happy Hardy and Heer" is produce by EYKA Films and HR Musik Limited. PTI SHDSHD