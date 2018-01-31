Hind Copper Q3 net profit rises 12% to Rs 19 cr

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) State-run Hindustan Copper today reported a 12 per cent jump in profit at Rs 18.92 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2017.

The company had posted a Rs 16.87 crore profit for the period from continuing and discontinued operations in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, it said in a BSE filing.

Total income of the company also rose to Rs Rs 497.73 crore for the quarter under consideration, as against Rs 269.22 crore in the same period a year ago.

Its total expenses during the said quarter were at Rs 469.60 crore as against Rs 243.09 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Hindustan Copper, a vertically integrated copper producer, is primarily engaged in business of mining and processing of copper ore to produce refined copper metal.

Shares of Hindustan Copper closed 0.23 per cent down at Rs 85.05 apiece on BSE. PTI ABI MR