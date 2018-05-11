Hind Unilever, AB Group among Aon best employers in India

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Hindustan Unilever, Tata Communications and Aditya Birla Group are among the 16 organisations that have been named as the best employers in India for 2018 by global professional services firm Aon.

The Oberoi Group, Aegis, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company, Bajaj Finance, Bayer, DBS India, DHL Express (India) amd Godrej Consumer Products have also made to the list of Aon Best Employers 2018 in India.

The list also features Marriott Hotels India, Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management, Shell, Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, and Vodafone India.

In addition to the list of 16 Aon best employers India 2018, three companies, InterGlobe Hotels, Tata AutoComp Systems and Vedanta, Jharsuguda, received special recognition awards for commitment to engagement.

"In this edition of the study, we find that organisations are at various stages of evolution in becoming ?consistently agile? ? future proofing their business by thinking, doing and being agile holistically. Just as being a Best Employer is a moving target, this is also a journey for organizations,? said Tarandeep Singh, Partner, Aon India Consulting.

The Aon best employers study was first conducted in Asia in 2001.