Hindalco sells Kollur plant to Mundhra Alufoil

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Hindalco Industries Friday said it has sold its Kollur plant in Telangana to Mundhra Alufoil.Kollur plant is primarily in the business of manufacturing and sales of aluminum foils."The company has sold its business undertaking at Kollur, Telangana on slump sale basis to Mundhra Alufoil through a Business Transfer Agreement dated April 26, 2019," Hindalco Industries said in a filing to BSEThe Kollur plant is not in operation since March 2016, and the transaction will not have an impact on the financials of the company, it said.Hindalco focuses on aluminium downstream with presence across rolled products, extrusions, foil and packaging segments. The company's rolled products plants are located at Hirakud in Odisha, Belur near Kolkata, Mouda near Nagpur, Renukoot in Uttar Pradesh, and Taloja near Mumbai, according to the company's website.Its extrusion plants are located at Renukoot and Alupuram, Kerala, the website said.