Hindcon Chemicals to list on NSE Emerge platform

Kolkata, Feb 23 (PTI) Hindcon Chemicals would come out with an Initial Public Offer (IPO) for getting listed on the NSE Emerge platform by issuing 27.60 lakh equity shares to raise Rs 7.73 crore from the market, the company said today.

The shares, which would be open for offer from February 26, would get listed on the SME exchange of the National Stock Exchange.

Managing Director of Hindcon Chemicals Sanjay Goenka said that the company is engaged in the manufacturing of wide range of chemical products for the construction industry.

In 2016-17 fiscal, Hindcon earned a revenue of Rs 34 crore and a net profit of Rs 2.05 crore, he said.

In the first half of current fiscal, the companys net profit was Rs 2.18 crore. PTI DC JM