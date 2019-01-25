Hindi belt offers huge potential for regional content producers: Expert

(Eds: Corrects grammatical error para 1) Prayagraj, Jan 25 (PTI) Hindi belts like Uttar Pradesh offers huge potential for bloggers amid growing consumption of online content in regional languages, social media expert said here. Sumedh Chaphekar, the founder of NoFiltr, a social media incubator, observed that from a content business point of view regional languages are doing huge business right now. We see huge potential for bloggers making quality content in Hindi belt like Uttar Pradesh. He, however, noted that though bloggers and influencers are making quality online content, they are failing to monetise it. "Wherever I have been going around the world, I see people making great content but have failed to monetise it. Sales are what content creators primarily fail at," he said. He added that sales depend on who is watching the content and how much money are they willing to spend based on the advertisement placed on the video. "Quality content is very subjective. Sometimes some of our creators and influencers with 10,000 followers make as much money as people with a million followers. This could be because the 10,000 followers may have as much as purchase capacity as a set of those million followers," he added. Earlier, people were of the view that they have never used Instagram because they judged the content on the platform, Chaphekar said. "In 2019 it's the same with TikTok, I predict TikTok is going to be a huge part of the daily lives of most Indians in 12-18 months," he said. In tier 2 and 3 cities, platforms like TikTok are being watched constantly with at least 4 to 5 hours of content consumption in a day, Chaphekar added. PTI RAJ SHW MRMR